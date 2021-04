Newcastle’s lockout laws are set to be eased as part of a trial to boost the City’s night-time economy.

The State Government confirmed people will be allowed into bars, pubs and clubs after the 1am curfew.

Venues will also be able to serve spirits and cocktails later with the 3am closing time to also be extended.

No exact date on when the trial will come into effect has been given, however it is expected to be by mid-year.

The trial will last 12 months.