WWII Spitfire Takes To Hunter Skies

A solo Spitfire aircraft will grace the skies over Williamtown RAAF Base this morning in a salute to World War II veterans.

A small gathering of veterans from Eleebana’s Calvary St Francis Retirement Community have been invited to attend the base for the flypast.

The historic fighter from the RAAF’s No. 100 Squadron will take off from Temora in New South Wales and reach Williamtown around 10am.

Conditions are looking good for the flight, with clear blue skies and westerly winds gusting up to 24 kilometres per hour.

It comes after scaled back ANZAC Day commemorations were confirmed across the Hunter Region for a second year running due to Covid-safe rules.

Image: ChowellsNoise reduction and shadows lifted by Diliff., CC BY-SA 2.5 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5>, via Wikimedia Commons