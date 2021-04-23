Fatal Crash on M1, Cameron Park Overnight

Police are investigating, after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a truck on the M1 at Cameron Park last night.

Officers say the 21-year-old woman was driving southbound when her car broke down.

She then got out of the vehicle and was seen walking in the northbound lanes of the motorway.

A truck spotted her and sounded the horn, but sadly couldn’t avoid the collision.

Onlookers tried to give the woman CPR but she died at the scene.

The truck driver has now been taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

A crime scene has also been established.

