MISSING: Have You Seen Allan Bentley?

Police are searching for a missing Hunter man, who hasn’t been seen since last week.

63-year-old Allan Bentley was last spotted in the Tea Gardens area, at round midday April 26.

He was reported missing on Saturday, when he didn’t show up to his regular game of lawn bowls at the Hexham Bowling Club.

Allan is described as being of Caucasian appearance, around 179cm tall with a medium build, short brown and grey hair and a beard.

He may be driving a white coloured Holden combo van, with the word ‘catering’ written on the side and registration plates UQG 146.

Anyone with information on Allan’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.