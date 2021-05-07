Cyclist Hit By Car at Rutherford

A man’s recovering from serious head injuries in hospital, after he was hit by a car at Rutherford yesterday.

The 36-year-old cyclist was riding along Arthur Street at about 2:30pm, when he collided with a Ford Falcon Utility travelling southbound on Weblands Street.

The rider suffered multiple head injuries and was airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.

While the 39-year-old male driver of the car was taken to Maitland Hospital for mandatory testing.

Police are now investigating.

They’re asking witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: NSW Police