An investigation is underway following a fatal crash near Singleton.

Around 6 o’clock Monday night, emergency services were called to Myall Creek Road at Glendon Brook.

They arrived to find a Toyota Landcruiser had left the road and traveled 30 metres down an embankment before crashing into a tree.

A 52-year-old man was found in the driver’s seat but could not be revived.

Crash investigators are looking into the cause of the incident and a report will be prepared for the coroner.