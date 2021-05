A caravan has been completely gutted, after an early morning fire in Port Stephens.

Fire and Rescue crews rushed to a popular holiday park on Fenninghams Island Road, Bobs Farm just after 2am and found the caravan well alight.

They managed to extinguish the blaze, but not before the caravan was completely destroyed.

Two caravans on either side also suffered minor heat damage.

Thankfully, no one was inside at the time of the incident.

The cause of the blaze is unclear at this stage.