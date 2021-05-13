Tim Crackanthorp helping the homeless during this housing crisis with a collection of winter warmers

Tim Crackanthorp has been contacted recently by many people who have become homeless due to the housing crisis and also those who are less fortunate and need our help to stay warm this winter.

With our housing crisis only worsening, Tim said on his facebook page “I’ve had enquiries about what people in the community can do to help.”

For the next few weeks he will be collecting new winter woolies such as socks, beanies, gloves, coats and blankets for Nova for Women and Children: Homelessness and Domestic Violence Service, Jenny’s Place Domestic Violence & Homelessness Service and the Matthew Talbot Homeless Service.

Additionally, Matthew Talbot are seeking men’s shoes.

It may seem like a small gesture in the big scheme of things, but these items are useful for people without housing, as well those who have secured a place but it may be cold and draughty.

Donations can be dropped off at my office at 414 Hunter Street, Newcastle (opposite the Civic Theatre) between 9am and 4.30pm on weekdays.

