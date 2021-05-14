Lake Mac Council Seek Feedback On ‘Coon Island’

Lake Macquarie Council is now looking into the possibility of a name change for Coon Island, and they’re looking to locals for feedback.

Concerns have been raised about the name being offensive, so Council wants to investigate community sentiment.

The island was originally named after local coal miner, Herbert Greta Heaney whose nickname was “Coon” because he was often seen with coal dust on his face.

Following talks with local stakeholders including the Bahtahbah Local Aboriginal Land Council and members of the Heaney family, Council has come up with a range of new name options.

These include:

* Heaney Island — as a tribute to Herbert Heaney

* Keep Clear Island — the earliest known nautical map of Lake Macquarie in 1841 identified the point and location of the island as Keep Clear Point.

* Miners Island — a suggestion by descendents of the Heaney family in recognition of local miners

* Pirrita Island — local Awabakal Aboriginal word for oysters from the mangrove tree, which grow in the area.

* Purramai Island — local Awabakal Aboriginal word for cockle

You can have your say here until June 4.