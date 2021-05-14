MISSING: Armidale Teen Last Seen in Newcastle

Newcastle police are asking for the community’s help to find a teenage boy missing for two weeks.

15-year-old Ashley Eggins was last seen at a home on Lindsay Street in Hamilton on April 30 and there are concerns for his welfare due to a medical condition.

He lives in Armidale but police believe he could still be in the Hunter.

Ashley is described as being around 165cm tall with a thin build, brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.