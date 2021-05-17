Hectic Weekend for the Hunter’s Westpac Rescue Chopper



The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was kept busy over the weekend, after it was called out to several accidents across the Hunter.

The chopper was first called to Monkerai near Dungog on Friday night, after a woman in her 40s suffered leg and facial injuries when a kangaroo hit her car.

She was flown to the John Hunter in a stable condition.

Crews were also called to Bulahdelah to a help a woman in her 30s, who suffered neck pain after a bad tackle at a local soccer match.

While a man in his 60s was airlifted to Newcastle, after falling off a horse at Merriwa on Saturday morning.

He suffered multiple serious injuries, which were compounded when the horse rolled on top of him.

Sadly, the chopper also attended a fatal crash in Laguna on Saturday afternoon but the 49-year-old rider died at the scene.