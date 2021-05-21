Being Volunteering week, Richard and Shanna spoke to volunteering organizations about the generosity of volunteers

Volunteering is beneficial for the community and for the volunteers also, Richard and Shanna spoke to different organisations about the tremendous generosity volunteers bring and the need for them
Listen to the Podcast of Soul Cafe CEO Rick Prosser here.
https://soulcafe.org.au/volunteer/
Listen to the Podcast of Survivors r us – Volunteer Jessie here.
https://survivorsrusincorporated.com/
Listen to the Podcast of Westpac rescue Helecopter Richard Jones CEO here
https://rescuehelicopter.com.au/you-can-help/volunteer/
Listen to the Podcast of Calvary Mater Hospitals Auxiliary Treasurer Kay Fordham here
https://www.calvarycare.org.au/public-hospital-mater-newcastle/get-involved/