Being Volunteering week, Richard and Shanna spoke to volunteering organizations about the generosity of volunteers

Volunteering is beneficial for the community and for the volunteers also, Richard and Shanna spoke to different organisations about the tremendous generosity volunteers bring and the need for them

Listen to the Podcast of Soul Cafe CEO Rick Prosser here.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Podcast-of-Richard-and-Shanna-with-Soul-Cafe-CEO-Rick-Prosser-18052021.mp3

for more infomation about volunteering click below

https://soulcafe.org.au/volunteer/

Listen to the Podcast of Survivors r us – Volunteer Jessie here.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Podcast-of-Richard-and-Shanna-with-Survivors-r-us-volunteer-Jessie-19052021.mp3

https://survivorsrusincorporated.com/

Listen to the Podcast of Westpac rescue Helecopter Richard Jones CEO here

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Podcast-of-Richard-and-Shanna-with-Westpac-Rescue-helecopter-service-CEO-Richard-Jones-20052021.mp3

https://rescuehelicopter.com.au/you-can-help/volunteer/