Covid-19 Shots Set to be Available in the Hunter

The Hunter New England Health District is ramping up its Covid-19 vaccine efforts, with local hospitals set to offer the jab from next week.

From Monday, people over the age of 50 who cannot access the AstraZeneca jab through their GP will be able to book into clinics at Muswellbrook, Tamworth, Manning, Armidale or Moree Hospitals.

The John Hunter Hospital and Tamworth Hospital will also start offering the Pfizer jab for eligible groups.

Locals aged 40-49 can register their interest to get the vaccine online at www.nsw.gov.au.

Other clinics in the district will start offering Pfizer for eligible groups over the coming month, with bookings set to be available at Muswellbrook, Armidale, Moree and Manning Hospitals.

You can check to see if you’re eligible for the jab by using the Commonwealth’s eligibility checker HERE.