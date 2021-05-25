Teen Charged Over Soccer Match Assault at Kurri

Police have now laid charges, after a teenage boy was assaulted at a soccer match in Kurri Kurri earlier this month.

At about 8pm on May 12, a 16-year-old player was punched in the face on Birralee Oval, knocking him unconscious.

He was taken to Kurri Kurri Hospital for treatment, before he was transferred to the John Hunter where it was revealed he suffered a broken jaw.

He’s since had surgery.

Police were notified the next day and following investigations, they arrested and charged a 16-year-old boy at Cessnock Police Station yesterday afternoon.

He was granted conditional bail and will face a children’s court on June 15.