DRUG BUST: Stockton Man Set to Face Court

A man’s set to face court today, after an alleged drug bust in Raymond Terrace over the weekend.

Police tried to speak with the 23-year-old man on Parkway Avenue at about 10:45pm Saturday, but he ran off.

He allegedly tossed a bag onto a residential property as he fled the scene, but officers recovered the bag and arrested the man following a brief pursuit.

Inside the bag, they reportedly found 100 grams of methylamphetamine, 80 grams of an unknown white powder, prescription medication and $32,840 in cash.

They’re all being forensically examined.

The man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of drug supply.

He fronted Newcastle Bail Court yesterday where he was refused bail and he’s now set to face Raymond Terrace Local Court today.