MP Joel Fitzgibbon spoke to Richard about the Rate and File Ballots Leadership

MP Joel Fitzgibbon says rank and file ballots for labor leader should be scrapped, returning all the power to the caucus. Richard asks him why the rank and file was introduced.

Joel Fitzgibbon's background:

Joel Andrew Fitzgibbon (born 16 January 1962) is an Australian politician. He is a member of the Australia Labor Party (ALP) and has served in the House of Representatives since the 1996 federal election, representing the New South Wales seat of Hunter. He served as Minister for Defence (2007–2009) in the first Rudd Government and Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (2013) in the second Rudd Government. He was also Chief Government Whip in the House of Representative (2010–2013) in the Gillard Government.