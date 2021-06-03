Are you aged 55 to 75 years with no diagnosed chronic illness? Dr Jessica Ferguson spoke to Richard and Shanna about a trial to promote healthy ageing

Are you aged 55 to 75 years with no diagnosed chronic illness? Researchers are trialing a dietary supplement rich in antioxidants to promote healthy ageing and you might be able to help!

Fellow Researcher, School of Biomedical Sciences and Pharmacy, Dr Jessica Ferguson from The University of Newcastle spoke to Richard and Shanna about how to participate in the trial and meet the eligibility criteria.

Click here to participate in the trial or call Dr Jessica Ferguson on 4921 5636

Dr Jessica Ferguson obtained her PhD from The University of Newcastle in July 2019. Jessica’s PhD explored the cardiovascular health benefits of food bioactives in individuals with high cholesterol, focusing particular attention on phytosterols, curcumin and oat beta-glucan. Dr Ferguson is an Accredited Practising Dietitian and Accredited Nutritionist as well as Chair of the Nutrition Society of Australia (NSA) Newcastle Group. She has expertise in designing and conducting randomised controlled trials that focus on lowering cardio-metabolic risk factors in free-living individuals from the community via dietary changes including incorporation of bioactives. Jessica’s research has been published in leading nutrition journals, such as Progress in Lipid Research, Metabolism – Clinical & Experimental and Clinical Nutrition. Her recent research on curcumin and phytosterols for cholesterol management was recognized by the 2018 Junior Investigator Award by the Journal ‘Metabolism – Clinical & Experimental’ and the Top New Investigator Award by the International Society For the Study of Fatty Acids and Lipids (ISSFAL) in 2018. Her research has involved regular media engagement, including coverage on Australian television and radio, newspaper and web-based media sites. Jessica is passionate about equipping individuals with the self-efficacy to manage their cardio-metabolic disease risk factors for sustainable and effective cardio-protection in the long-term.