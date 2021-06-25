Hunter MPs Face Nervous Wait Over Covid-19 Scare

At least three Hunter MPs have returned negative Covid tests after all of NSW Parliament was ordered into isolation.

On Friday morning, Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery and Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp confirmed they received their results overnight after being sent home from Sydney on Thursday.

Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper also received a negative test result on Thursday.

Mr Piper was told to remain in his parliamentary office in Sydney after being identified as a close contact of Agriculture minister Adam Marshall, who tested positive to the virus on Wednesday.

He has since been allowed to return to Lake Macquarie after rapid testing confirmed nobody in the building had been infected.

All MPs will remain in isolation until the contact tracing process is completed.