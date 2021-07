Bill Edgar is the Coffin Confessor – he’s makes good on last requests on behalf of his soon-to-be-deceased clients. Bill has written a book, landed a movie deal and has a reality TV show in the works. Brent asks how it all started, the too crazy to believe stories and what’s involved when you crash a will reading or funeral.

Listen to the full interview here:

Visit Bill online here: https://www.billedgar.com.au/