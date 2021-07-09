Belmont Vaccine Hub Gets An Opening Date

The Hunter’s mass Covid-19 vaccination hub at the former Belmont Bunnings will open it’s doors on July 19.

The vacant warehouse has spent the past few weeks being transformed into a built-for-purpose clinic capable of delivering up to 20,000 vaccines a week.

It boasts medical treatment bays, waiting areas, a pharmacy preparation area, storage and staff and public amenities.

Staff are also primed and ready, with 200 nurses, 25 pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, and around 200 support staff set to carry out the operation.

Those who are eligible for the vaccine will be able to book in from Monday July 12 via Health Direct’s Eligibility Checker.

Anyone who is booked in at the John Hunter Hospital vaccination clinic on or after July 19 will also have their appointments transferred to the Belmont hub.

They will receive a direct notification with the new details and a link to the booking system to manage their appointments. Those booked in for their first vaccination can also use this link to reschedule for an earlier appointment.