Man back in court after being inappropriate towards a teenager in the Hunter

A man will face court again today after being charged over the alleged sexual touching of a teenager in the Hunter.

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad commenced an investigation in December last year following reports a 14-year-old girl had been sexually touched by a man known to her.

Following extensive inquiries, officers arrested a 42-year-old man at a home near Cessnock in May this year.

He was taken to Cessnock Police Station and charged with two counts of intentionally sexually touch child (aged between 10 and 16 years).

Police will allege in court the man sexually touched the girl at a home between August and September last year.

He appeared at Cessnock Local Court the same day, where he was formally refused bail to appear at the same court today.

The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.