Flying fox rescued by local SES near Maitland

A flying fox has been rescued by local State Emergency Service (SES) crews near Maitland.

Hunter Wildlife Rescue NATF posted on their Facebook page last night that a family at Oakhampton noticed a flying fox was caught on barbed wire, smack bang in the middle of their dam.

They called Hunter Wildlife Rescue and local rescuer Jen and Maitland SES so they could get a boat to reach the flying fox.

Jen also called the local RSPCA Ranger to assist in the delicate operation.

The young male grey headed flying fox was eventually cut free and is now in care with a very experienced rehabilitator.