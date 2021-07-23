Digital Health with Dr. Andrew Rochford

Dr. Andrew Rochford fills us in on everything we need to know about digital health

Dr. Rochford is a leading commentator on digital health innovation and how digital health can support the healthcare system and Australians facing the challenges of COVID19. He is managing director of his own digital health company, PT. Docta Indonesia Tech in the Greater Jakarta area. For years his work has delivered the benefits of digital health to developing countries. He worked previously as a Senior Emergency Registrar at Royal North Shore Hospital. He currently works at Northern Beaches Hospital Emergency Department.