Footage Appeal Following Fatal Shooting

Police are appealing for dashcam footage as inquiries continue into a fatal shooting at Cooks Hill.

Around 12:45pm Thursday afternoon, police were called to a unit on Darby Street and arrived to find a man had been shot in the chest.

The victim died at the scene and has now been identified as a 40 year old man.

Police are yet to make an arrest over the incident but have been told a man and woman were seen fleeing the area.

As investigations continue, detectives are seeking footage recorded on Darby Street, Parkway Avenue, Tooke and Brooks Streets around the time of the shooting.

Anyone with dashcam footage or information for police should contact Newcastle Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.