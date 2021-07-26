40-year-old from Rutherford identified as the man shot at Cooks Hill

A 40-year-old man from Rutherford has been identified as the man shot dead at a Cooks Hill unit last week.

Wesley Prentice was found with a gun shot wound to his chest at a unit on Darby Street last Thursday, July 22.

Strike Force Hibbard was established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death – at about 12.45pm last Thursday, emergency services were called to the unit following reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police located a man inside the unit with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however, he died at the scene.

Police have been told two people – a man and a woman – were seen running from the scene shortly after.

Newcastle City Police District Commander Detective Superintendent Wayne Humphrey said they are still appealing for the public’s help to find those two people.

“I’m appealing to the public, specifically anyone who may have dash cam footage who was traveling along Darby Street between 12pm and 1pm on Thursday 22nd July, if they could contact Newcastle Police or Crime Stoppers.”

“We are particularly interested in any dash cam footage along Darby Street in that period,” reiterated Detective Superintendent Humphrey.

“We have had pretty good response so far and investigations are still continuing. The post-mortem is being undertaken today so we will have more today after that of course.”

When asked if there was anyone else potentially involved or at the unit at the time, Detective Superintendent Humphrey didn’t wish to comment.

‘We have, but I’m not going to go into the specifics,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or contact Newcastle Police.

Image credit: Jessica Rouse