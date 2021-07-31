BREAKING: North Lambton Attacker Arrested Over Sexual Assault

There’s been an arrest after a man hunt in the wake of a traumatic sexual assault at North Lambton.

On Thursday afternoon — a 20 year old woman was inside her bedroom at a home on Turana Parade, when an unknown man broke in and threatened her with a knife.

She attempted to yell out and alert neighbors before the man allegedly sexually assaulted her.

A short time later, he fled on foot and the woman sought help from other residents, who notified police.

Officers from Newcastle City Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation under Strike Force Oorin, with assistance from the State Crime Command’s Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad.

Just after 4pm on Friday they arrested a 20 year old man, not known to the woman, at a home on nearby Faulkner Crescent, and seized a number of items relevant to the investigation.

The man was taken to Newcastle Police Station and charged with 4 counts of aggravated sex assault-threat to inflict actual bodily harm victim with weapon, break and enter indictable offence (not steal/damage), robbery armed with offensive weapon, sexually touch another person without consent, and reckless wounding.

He was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Bail Court today.

For confidential information, counselling and support in cases of sexual assault, domestic violence or abuse in Australia please call 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.