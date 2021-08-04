Man tries and fails to allegedly rob store at Tarro

A man got more than he bargained for when he attempted to allegedly rob a store in the Hunter region.

Police say they were called to a convenience store on Anderson Drive at Tarro yesterday at about 4pm responding to a report of an attempted armed robbery.

Police were told by the 42-year-old male shop owner that a man allegedly entered the store with a large knife demanding cash and cigarettes.

The owner wasn’t going to let the man win though, he allegedly challenged the man who fled the store without any property. No injuries were sustained to the shop owner.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers attended, secured a crime scene and commenced an investigation.

At about 6.50pm a 21-year-old man attended Maitland Police Station where he was arrested.

The man was charged with one count of attempted robbery armed with offensive weapon.

He was bail refused to appear in Maitland Local Court later today.