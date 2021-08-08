Three people caught breaching stay at home orders in Maitland

Three people have been caught breaching stay at home orders in Maitland.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police have told 2HD a vehicle was pulled over on Railway Street at 9:50pm last night.

There were three people in the car – an 18-year-old male who was arrested and taken to Maitland Police Station on other matters, he was refused bail to face court this morning.

A 59-year-old and a 25-year-old male were also in the vehicle.

Police allege they had traveled to Liverpool in Sydney earlier on Saturday to pick up a utility and bring it back to Maitland.

Those two people were both fined $1000 Penalty Infringement Notices for breaching stay at home orders.

Local police are urging locals to follow the Public Health Order and the lockdown restrictions.

If you aren’t, you will be caught.