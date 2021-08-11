Hunter Police Worker Charged with Impersonation

A civilian police employee has been caught out impersonating a sworn officer in the Hunter.

The 44-year-old was reported to police on Tuesday afternoon after posing as an officer and sharing inaccurate information related to COVID-19 to staff at a fast food restaurant.

Following inquiries, the man was arrested and charged with impersonating an officer and conveying false information that a person or property is in danger.

He’s been granted conditional bail to face Maitland Local Court on September 15.