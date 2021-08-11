More than 50 cases of COVID-19 in Hunter

There are now more than 50 cases of COVID-19 in the Hunter/Newcastle region.

Hunter New England Health (HNEH) has reported in the 24 hours to 8pm last night there were an additional 14 new cases bringing the total to 52.

There are 53 across the district with one case in Armidale from earlier this week.

Today:

7 are from Newcastle LGA. 6 are from Lake Macquarie LGA and 1 from Maitland LGA.

11 are linked to previously reported cases. 3 are still under investigation.

9 of the 14 cases are aged under 30 years of age.

6 were active in the community while infectious.

NSW recorded 344 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

65 cases were infectious in the community, there’s still 100 under investigation.

It was another big testing day as well, NSW did 119,256 tests.

Sadly, two more people have died from COVID-19 – a man in his 30s and a woman in her 90s.

