Sydney man fined for traveling to Hunter with no reasonable excuse

A man has been fined after traveling to the Upper Hunter from Greater Sydney.

Hunter Valley Police District officers say they were called to a crash near Sandy Hollow on the New England Highway yesterday morning at about 7am – when they arrived a truck had tipped on its side on a bend.

The 29-year-old male driver was uninjured and inquiries revealed he was from Blacktown and didn’t have a reasonable excuse to be traveling to the area.

He was issued a $1000 Penalty Infringement Notice.

His passenger, a man from Stanmore, was also not injured and it was deemed he was not contravening the Public Health Order.

Image credit: NSW Police Force