Lockdown extended in Newcastle and the Hunter until August 20

Newcastle, the Hunter and surrounding suburbs who have been in lockdown the past week, will stay in lockdown for a further week.

The NSW Premier has announced the current stay-at-home orders across Hunter New England will be extended for one week until 12:01am Friday, 20 August. These rules apply to people in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Port Stephens, Singleton, Dungog, Muswellbrook and Cessnock.

There are 24 new cases across the Hunter New England LHD, making a total of 77 in the district since 5 August.

Twelve are associated with the Residential Aged Care Facility, RFBI Hawkins Masonic Retirement Village in Edgeworth, including eleven residents and one staff member. The remaining 12 cases today are linked to previously reported cases.

The cases today are: