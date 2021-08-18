Australian Defence Force troops deployed in Newcastle

Australian Defence Force troops have been deployed in Newcastle.

The ADF personnel will join the NSW Police Force from today not only in Newcastle, but also in Dubbo as a part of COVID-19 welfare and compliance activities being conducted across NSW.

Police will work with the ADF to conduct welfare doorknocks and compliance checks of stay-at-home and self-isolation orders.

50 ADF personnel will assist with compliance in Dubbo and the surrounding area, with a further 50 to assist with compliance in the Hunter region.

Deputy Commissioner Mick Willing, Regional NSW Field Operations, welcomed the arrival of troops in regional towns.

“The NSW Police Force has a long history of co-operation with the ADF and they have provided vital assistance over the past 18 months,” Deputy Commissioner Willing said.

“First and foremost, the troops are there to support the community alongside police. Among other tasks, you will see them delivering hampers and checking on the welfare of our most vulnerable people.”

“I want to thank them for their help and again appeal to everyone across our regions to stay at home as much as possible – please do everything you can to help us stop the spread,” said Deputy Commissioner Willing.

Further deployments are expected by the end of the week.

Image credit: Defence Force Facebook page