Hunter New England Health COVID-19 update 18th August 2021

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded another 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.
It brings the total for the current outbreak to 145 for district.
The 15 new cases are from:
- 10 are from Newcastle LGA
– 8 in Elermore Vale (3 were infectious in the community)
– 1 New Lambton (1 was infectious in the community)
– 1 in New Lambton Heights (1 infectious in the community)
- 3 from Lake Macquarie LGA
– 2 in Cardiff (2 were infectious in the community)
– 1 from Barnsley (0 infectious in the community)
- 2 from Maitland LGA
– 1 from Ashtonfield (0 were infectious in the community)
– 1 from Bolwarra Heights (0 were infectious in the community)
- All are linked to previously reported cases
- 7 were infectious while in the community
- 1 case was associated with the aged care cluster