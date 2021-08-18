News

Hunter New England Health COVID-19 update 18th August 2021

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded another 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. 

It brings the total for the current outbreak to 145 for district.

The 15 new cases are from:

  • 10 are from Newcastle LGA
    – 8 in Elermore Vale (3 were infectious in the community)
    – 1 New Lambton (1 was infectious in the community)
    – 1 in New Lambton Heights (1 infectious in the community)
  • 3 from Lake Macquarie LGA
    – 2 in Cardiff (2 were infectious in the community)
    – 1 from Barnsley (0 infectious in the community)
  • 2 from Maitland LGA
    – 1 from Ashtonfield (0 were infectious in the community)
    – 1 from Bolwarra Heights (0 were infectious in the community)
  • All are linked to previously reported cases
  • 7 were infectious while in the community
  • 1 case was associated with the aged care cluster
