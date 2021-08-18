ConnectAbility staff member tests positive to COVID-19 and Lake Macquarie unit block also in lockdown after positive cases

Disability support service ConnectAbility has confirmed one of their staff members has tested positive to COVID-19 in the Hunter.

In a statement ConnectAbility said they were advised late on Monday evening an agency staff member tested positive.

On August 12 the staff members was COVID tested and received a negative result. The staff member did another test and returned a positive result on Monday.

In between the negative and positive test the staff member worked at one Independent Living home.

“Following the identification of close contacts two additional staff were identified that have since tested positive. These staff also work in Supported Independent Living homes.”

“We have followed instructions from NSW Health, and on Monday night commenced standing affected staff down on pay and quarantining the residents who are now being supported by non-affected staff. We continue to work with NSW Health and in collaboration with other agencies, are implementing additional infection control and other measures to safeguard the health and welfare of customers.”

“Staff and residents are undergoing COVID testing and remain in isolation. Tailored supports will be provided to customers during this time.”

“ConnectAbility immediately adhered to Public Health Orders and guidance provided to us by NSW Health. We are now assisting with identifying any further close contacts.”

“The affected premises and any vehicles will undergo deep cleaning.”

ConnectAbility said they will endeavour to keep everyone as up to date as possible.

Meantime,

A family living in a Lake Macquarie apartment building have tested positive to COVID-19 plunging their neighbours into lockdown.

Residents of the 94 unit tower on Sturt Road, Cardiff have been tested and told not to leave until getting their results and infection control measures had been put into place.

Three cases of COVID-19 have been identified within one family.

Hunter New England Health released a statement to say they are working “with the residents and building management to assess the situation and, in collaboration with other agencies, is implementing infection control and other measures to safeguard the health and welfare of residents.”

“The District is working with strata management to ensure the safety of the building. Food and other services, including daily welfare checks, will be provided to residents, should they require a 14-day quarantine period. Tailored support services will be provided to all isolated residents as needed.”

Image credit: ConnectAbility