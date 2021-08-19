Man allegedly aggressive towards police after being caught exercising in a group

A man allegedly became aggressive towards police after being caught exercising in a group in Newcastle.

Newcastle City Police District officers were proactively patrolling Carrington when they stopped and spoke to four men at 5:30pm on Tuesday – two aged 38, one aged 35 and one aged 29, and a 37-year-old woman who were exercising together on a vacant block at the intersection of Cowper Street and Bourke Street.

While speaking to the 29-year-old man, police will allege he became aggressive and abusive towards the officers.

He told police he had “no regard for the current Public Health Orders”.

All five were issued $3000 infringement notices for not comply with outdoor gatherings direction.

Almost 100 personal infringement notices (PINs) were issued across the four Hunter police districts in the 24 hours to 12.01am Wednesday, including 19 in the Hunter Valley Police District and 31 in the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District.

Image credit: NSW Police Force