Nine Hunter Disability Workers Confirmed with COVID-19

Hunter New England Health has confirmed nine disability workers who’ve tested positive to COVID-19 worked while unknowingly infectious.

The group worked at group homes in Lambton, Glendale, Adamstown, Gateshead, Wallsend, Nelson Bay, Hamilton, Maryland and Ashtonfield.

The confirmed cases are isolating off-site and HNE Health is working with care providers Connectability, Lifestyle Solutions, Solid Holistic Care, PHM Health, Samaritans, Ability Options and New Horizons to identify any potential contacts who may have been exposed to the workers.

The Local Health District is collaborating with pathology partners to ensure all residents can be tested promptly with the appropriate support.

HNE Health has also arranged priority vaccination for disability workers at the Belmont Mass Vaccination Hub this week.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no further residents or staff have tested positive to the virus.