Hunter New England Health District Covid-19 update 20th August

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded three new cases of COVID-19 overnight.

The total for the current outbreak in the district is now 155.

The cases today are from:

2 are from Newcastle LGA

– 1 in Wallsend (0 were infectious in the community)

– 1 in Jesmond (0 were infectious in the community)

– 1 in Tenambit (0 were infectious in the community)

31 people are currently being cared for in hospital. 0 are in ICU

All are linked to previously reported cases

0 were infectious while in the community

0 cases are associated with the aged care cluster

