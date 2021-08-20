Hunter New England Health District Covid-19 update 20th August

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded three new cases of COVID-19 overnight.
The total for the current outbreak in the district is now 155.
The cases today are from:
- 2 are from Newcastle LGA
– 1 in Wallsend (0 were infectious in the community)
– 1 in Jesmond (0 were infectious in the community)
- 1 is from Maitland LGA
– 1 in Tenambit (0 were infectious in the community)
- 31 people are currently being cared for in hospital. 0 are in ICU
- All are linked to previously reported cases
- 0 were infectious while in the community
- 0 cases are associated with the aged care cluster
There is also an additional rule that has been announced today for all of NSW:
From 12.01am Monday, 23 August, the following additional rule will also be introduced for Greater Sydney (including regional NSW until 28 August):
- Mask wearing will be mandatory when outside your home, except when exercising.