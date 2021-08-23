Hunter New England Health COVID-19 update 23rd August

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded a further two COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

There were seven cases recorded in the previous reporting period.

That brings the total number of cases to 163 for the local health district. 151 of those cases are active.

The cases today are from:

1 is from Lake Macquarie LGA

– 1 in Toronto (1 infectious in the community)

– 1 in Toronto (1 infectious in the community) 1 is from Cessnock LGA

– 1 in East Branxton (0 infectious in the community)

– 1 in East Branxton (0 infectious in the community) 32 people are currently being cared for in hospital. 0 are in ICU.

All are linked to previously reported cases.

1 was infectious while in the community.

1 death from COVID-19 (linked to aged care)

A man in his 80s from Newcastle died at John Hunter Hospital, having acquired his infection at the RFBI Hawkins Masonic Village in Edgeworth. This is the second death linked to an outbreak at this aged care facility.

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode