Masks mandatory outdoors from today

Masks are now mandatory everywhere in NSW, the only exceptions being your residence and if you’re out exercising. 

While you’re out exercising though you must carry a mask with you and a form of ID.

The rule will be in place until August 28th at this stage.

The mandated order reads:

From 12.01am Monday, 23 August, the following additional rule will also be introduced for Greater Sydney (including regional NSW until 28 August):

  • Mask wearing will be mandatory when outside your home, except when exercising.

