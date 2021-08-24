Hunter New England Health District update 24th August

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded just one additional COVID-19 case in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

That brings the total number of cases in the district to 164.

143 of those cases are currently active.

The case today:

1 is from Newcastle LGA

– 1 in Jesmond (0 infectious in the community)

– 1 in Jesmond (0 infectious in the community) 32 people are currently being cared for in hospital. 0 are in ICU

The person is linked to the current aged care cluster

The person was not infectious while in the community

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode To view the case location map for NSW visit https://bit.ly/NSW_CaseLocations

NSW Chief Medical Officer Dr Kerry Chant said the cases in Newcastle “are settling”.

Image credit: John Barilaro MP Facebook page