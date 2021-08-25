Selfish Deliberate Act Sees Trees On Lake Mac Poisoned

Trees blocking waterfront views of Lake Macquarie have been killed off in what is believed to have been a deliberate attack earlier this month.

Seven trees lining the shared pathway between Warners Bay and Speers Point were drilled and poisoned earlier this month, with three mature eucalypts now dead and a large casuarina expected to perish in coming weeks.

According to Council the attacks are usually deliberate, opening up views for people living in waterfront homes.

“This is a callous, selfish act that destroys native habitat, degrades the area’s appearance and deprives the community of beautiful trees that have stood where they are for decades,” Council’s Manager Environmental Systems Karen Partington said.

The attack is the second in recent months following a similar incident along Warners Bay foreshore.

The latest victims had previously provided a framed view of the lake for residents and road users, as well as shade and amenity for people using the shared pathway.

“We will remove any unsafe dead limbs, but the trees will remain in place to provide habitat for native wildlife, and perching opportunities for osprey that frequent this area,” Ms Partington said.

Environmental Vandalism carries a $3000 on the spot fine and a maximum penalty up to $110,000 if the matter is taken to court.

An investigation is now underway to find the culprits and Council is urging anyone with information to contact them on 4921 0333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.