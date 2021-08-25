Hunter New England Health District update August 25

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded a further four cases of COVID-19.

That brings the total for the district to 168, there are 114 cases active in the community.

The cases today are from:

1 is from Newcastle LGA

– 1 in Wallsend (0 infectious in the community)

– 1 in Wallsend (0 infectious in the community) 1 is from Lake Macquarie LGA

– 1 in Windale (1 infectious in the community)

– 1 in Windale (1 infectious in the community) 1 is from Cessnock LGA

– 1 in North Rothbury (0 infectious in the community)

– 1 in North Rothbury (0 infectious in the community) 1 is from Port Stephens LGA

– 1 in Raymond Terrace (0 infectious in the community)

– 1 in Raymond Terrace (0 infectious in the community) 31 people are currently being cared for in hospital, 0 are in ICU

All cases are linked

714 close contacts are in isolation

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode To view the case location map for NSW visit https://bit.ly/NSW_CaseLocations

The testing numbers for Newcastle and the Hunter have been in the thousands over the last week.

For the week ending August 22nd, more than 18,350 came out for testing in Lake Macquarie, 11,844 were tested in Maitland, more than 17,500 in Newcastle, around 4,800 in Port Stephens, nearly 3,000 in Cessnock and 447 in Dungog.

The Upper Hunter has done their fair share of swabbing too – across the Upper Hunter Shire, Singleton and Muswellbrook there were 2843 tests in one week.