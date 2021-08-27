One hundred fines handed out by Port Stephens-Hunter Police in the last week

About 100 fines have been handed out by Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers over the last week.

The Penalty Infringement Notices have been handed out to people caught by police breaking the current Public Health Order.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District Commander, Superintendent Chad Gillies said his police have been out very visibly in the community.

“We’ve been ramping up our visibility in and around our communities, we’ve been ramping up our enforcement actions and since the start of July we have given out over 410 infringement notices across the district and in the past week alone we have hit 100 penalty infringement notices,”

“What that tells me is by and large most people are doing the right thing but there is still that element out there, not getting the message, trying to look at loopholes and cut corner to essentially put themselves and members of the community at risk,” said Superintendent Gillies.

“The police position on this is quite clear, enforcement will be the way forward and we will continue that through the COVID cluster.”

“So my message to everyone is please stay at home unless you need to be out for an essential reason but primarily stay at home,” he said.

“If you are out and about, make sure you’re wearing a mask.”

Local police have also been conducting compliance checks on people who have to stay at home because they’ve been identified as either a close or casual contact of a COVID-19 case.

“The great news is those people are all doing the right thing,” said Superintendent Gillies.

“We are revisiting those people firstly to ensure compliance but more importantly in my opinion to make sure they are okay and they are getting the support they need because these are tough times and many of these people are isolated, even more so than normal.”

Image credit: Port Stephens-Hunter Police District Facebook page