Hunter New England Health District update 27th August

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded an additional two cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

The additional cases bring the total for the district to 170 for the current outbreak.

The cases today:

1 is from Cessnock LGA

– 1 in Kurri Kurri (1 infectious in the community)

– 1 in Kurri Kurri (1 infectious in the community) 1 is from Port Stephens LGA

– 1 in Tomago – this individual was infected at RPA Hospital in Sydney, where they remain. This case is only attributed to Port Stephens as that is where they permanently reside. There is no risk to the community.

– 1 in Tomago – this individual was infected at RPA Hospital in Sydney, where they remain. This case is only attributed to Port Stephens as that is where they permanently reside. There is no risk to the community. 29 people are currently being cared for in hospital, 0 are in ICU

1 case is linked.

668 close contacts are in isolation.

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode