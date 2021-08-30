Police investigate fatal crash at Lake Macquarie

Police are investigating a fatal crash at Lake Macquarie.

Emergency Services were called to Boundary Street, West Wallsend at about 3:30pm on Saturday afternoon after reports a motorcyclist had left the road and crashed.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers arrived to find a KTM 450 motorcycle had crashed into trees and bushes, just south of Bridge Street.

Members of the public and NSW Ambulance officers attempted CPR on the rider, an 18-year-old man, however he could not be revived and died at the scene.

A crime scene was established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

Anyone who witnessed the incident – or has dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area at the time – is urged to contact Lake Macquarie Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.