Goat Kidnapped, Suspects Could Face 14 Years Behind Bars

A Hunter family have been left devastated after their pet goat Honey was kidnapped last weekend.

Around 11am on Saturday 28 August, Honey was lured out of her paddock on Allendale Street at Kearsley and loaded onto a horse float attached to a red twin cab four wheel drive with black paneling.

It’s believed Honey made an escape attempt, as witnesses reported seeing a male and female trying to re-load a goat matching her description on Lake Road, Elrington.

The ute was travelling in the direction of Leggets Drive.

The maximum penalty for stealing a goat is 14 years behind bars.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage from the area is urged to contact CESSNOCK Police.