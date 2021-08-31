Hunter New England Health District update 31st August

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded two additional cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

It brings the total for our region to 184 for the current outbreak. There are currently 73 active cases.

The two cases today are:

1 is from Lake Macquarie LGA

-1 in Windale (Was isolating while infectious and linked to a known exposure outside Windale)

-1 in Windale (Was isolating while infectious and linked to a known exposure outside Windale) 1 is from Post Stephens LGA

– 1 in Raymond Terrace (was infectious in the community, linked to a Dubbo exposure site)

– 1 in Raymond Terrace (was infectious in the community, linked to a Dubbo exposure site) 8 people are currently being cared for in hospital. 1 is in ICU.

All cases are linked.

615 close contacts are in isolation.

The cases today are after three cases yesterday in the District.

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode