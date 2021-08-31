Kids And Parenting Made Easy In Lake Mac

A series of expert led talks will kick off in Lake Macquarie this September as part of Council’s You’re Kidding Me program for 2021, aimed at helping families navigate the unique challenges that come with kids and parenting.

Each online session will have a different offering, including family law services on co-parenting, children’s health professionals, and advice for parents and kids on the transition to ‘big school’.

The fun will kick off with local children’s health education platform Sick Happens Q&A takeover of Council’s Instagram on Tuesday 21 September.

Founder Penny Blunden said it will focus on the skills required to navigate children’s illness with confidence and calm.

“My Q&A session will give parents the opportunity to ask me anything about children’s health, as well as provide access to additional resources to learn more,” Ms Blunden said.

She said it is an innovative way to connect parents and caregivers to healthcare in the current environment.

“I love connecting with parents on social media. Instagram is a fantastic platform that allows parents to gain information from healthcare professionals from the comfort of their own home.”

“Especially at the moment when our access to healthcare is made more difficult living in lockdown,” Ms Blunden said.

The Q&A session will show up as an Instagram story on Lake Macquarie City Council’s Instagram account on the day.

Other workshops include a 14 September session by Community Legal Education Coordinator Duhita Lewis and Family Law Solicitor Clair Tait, who will provide advice around family law and co-parenting.

Local clinical psychologist company Beam Health will host a pair of talks on keeping your sanity as a parent and supporting kids through big emotions and behaviours. They will run from 10am to 12pm and 1pm to 3pm on 15 September.

If your kids prefer the great outdoors and love getting hands on, there will be a children’s nature play workshop on 22 September, led by experienced educator, consultant and nature play program facilitator Nicole Halton from Inspired EC.

Plus a workshop by primary school educator Kim Moroney is also on offer on 5 October, which will bust the myths about what children need to know before starting school.

You’re Kidding Me will run from 14 September to 5 October, with bookings a must.

For more information or to book visit the Lake Mac Council website.