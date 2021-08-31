Couple arrested after police pursuit that reached double the speed limit at Cardiff

A man and woman have been charged after a police pursuit that need the help of PolAir last night.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers say they spotted a Ford Ranger at about 10:45pm that had been reported stolen in Cardiff – they ended up pursuing the vehicle which reached speeds of 110km/hr in a 60 zone.

Eventually the Ranger ended up in a dead end street near Government Road and a 41-year-old man and 30-year-old woman fled on foot with a third person.

With the help of the Dog Unit and PolAir, police arrested the man and the woman but the third person is still at large.

The man was charged with six offences including aggravated break and enter, drive while disqualified and being armed with house breaking in implements and the woman was also charged with an offence relating to a break and enter.

The pair are expected to face court today.

It’s understood they could be responsible for a number of break and enters in the area.